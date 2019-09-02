Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet leaders of Sikh community at Governor House Lahore on Monday (today).

Leading members of Sikh community from UK, Canada, America and other countries are here in Pakistan to attend the international Sikh convention being held in connection with 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Je.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to have separate meetings with Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He is also expected to talk to the media after these meetings.