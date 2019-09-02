Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N’s Punjab chapter has issued a white paper on performance of Punjab government during its first year in power.

A party document released by its Punjab Secretary Information Azma Zahid Bokhari highlights government’s failures on various fronts.

The paper says that government changed three ministers in one year while three IGs were changed in the first three months. Making mention of DPO Pakpattan’s transfer allegedly on behest of ex-husband of First Lady Bushra Bibi, it also criticizes the government for its failure to ensure merit-based transfers and postings of civil officers.

In its white paper , the PML-N has also censured the government for its inability to introduce police reforms and set up Janoobi Punjab secretariat by July 31st. It criticises the government for not adhering to its austerity policy and purchase of vehicles for ministers and the chief minister despite claims to the contrary.

The PML-N’s document has noted that Punjab government failed to initiate even a single project of power generation in one year. It has also castigated the government for its misplaced priorities in spending of public funds. It has taken exception to spending Rs 2 billion in one constituency of the chief minister while ignoring the provincial capital. It has condemned the government for stoppage of artists’ support fund for deserving artists and giving them lollypop of Insaaf cards instead. Shehbaz Sharif had fixed Rs20,000 stipend for deserving artists in his tenure, says the document.

The paper also highlights government’s failure to complete the Orange Line project despite Supreme Court’s deadline of July 31. It has also alleged that Punjab government was not distributing over 5000 lap tops purchased by previous government for distribution among the talented students. It also reminds the government of Sahiwal tragedy as the affectees are still waiting for justice. The government has silenced their tongues by giving them 30 million rupees.

It has shown its concern over government’s decision to end free tests facility at government hospitals and death of 20 newborn babies at Sahiwal and Sargodha health facilities due to dysfunctional air-conditioners.

The PML-N has also criticised the government for passage of Aab-e-Pak Authority Bill to make Punjab Governor its Patron-in-Chief despite being a representative of federal government in the province.