Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader and Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani yesterday said that never in history a case was tried in another province on the charges concerning Sindh.

Speaking at a news conference with Nazir Dhoki at Sindh House here, Saeed Ghani said that if the PPP leaders were being tried and kept in jail then why not the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leaders from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aleema Khan, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Qaiser, Zulfi Bukhari and Punjab Speaker Pervaiz Elahi’s cases be held accountable and incarcerated in Sindh.

He said that PPP leaders were being arrested only on charges which had “neither been investigated yet nor proved but the PTI members of federal, Punjab and KP cabinets have not been arrested or tried despite charges of mega corruption.”

“Faryal Talpur was not taken to attend Sindh Assembly session by the Punjab authorities despite her production order was issued,” he said.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was also tried in Punjab. “Asif Ali Zardari was exonerated in all cases and had to suffer nearly 12 years in jail for the crimes he had never committed. Not a single accusation against him was proved in court of law. Similarly, the accusation on which Zardari and Talpur are languishing in prison concerns Sindh but they are being kept in jail in Punjab. The decision to send this case to Punjab was against the law and constitution,” Saeed Ghani said.

Ghani said that it was a joke when PTI says that PPP was not serious on Kashmir issue.

“No one can match the stand on Kashmir by the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PTI has nothing to show except false promises and shattered dreams of people of Pakistan,” he said.