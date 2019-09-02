Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to exempt factories from periodic in­spection by inspectors.

As per previous practice, govern­ment inspectors would undertake periodic inspections of factories to check if they were adhering to la­bour laws and providing social se­curity to labourers working there. Factory owners, however, had com­plaints against the inspectors who would hinder their work under the pretext of enforcing relevant laws.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Us­man Buzdar has granted approval to abolish inspections of factories but the owners will be bound to submit tax returns on their own under self-assessment scheme. “Inspectors will not be allowed to visit and inspect factories any further,” said an official handout issued on Sunday.

The chief minister said that online registration facilities for factories will be provided and directed that the process of online registration should be finalized at the earliest.

Buzdar said that ending inspec­tion process will facilitate and provide ease in doing business in the province and the process of in­dustrialization will expedite. “New employment opportunities will be generated and investment will pros­per and flourish in the province,” he observed.

The official handout has termed the government’s decision to abol­ish inspections of factories a historic step to promote industry and invest­ment in the province.

Also, the government will take steps for industrial zoning in the province. The chief minister has constituted a committee that will submit recom­mendations to implement this policy. Earlier, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Sunday. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat was also present on this occasion.

