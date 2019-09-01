Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Punjab government will provide separate funds to the tune of Rs30 million for shifting of 350 beds old dangerous building of District Headquarters Hospital, revealed principal Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) Prof Dr Zafar Hussain Tanvir. He was addressing a media briefing here on Saturday. The SZMCH principal informed that ambiguity has been cleared about funds for shifting of 350 beds of different wards of old build of DHQ hospital to the existing building of SZH after necessary alteration.

He said that on August 27, a delegation of SZMCH met with Finance Minister Hasim Jawan Bakhat and health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in Lahore. During the meeting, the ministers directed the release of funds for the purpose immediately. Dr Tanvir said that the Punjab Chief Planning Officer has visited the SZMCH on August 30 and SZMCH administration has provided the whole details of shifting to him.

He said that initially the ministers understood that the shifting expenses of old building wards will be used from the funds of Rs500 million which were allocated for the new building of DHQ hospital in the current fiscal year. He added that the new building of SZ medical was constructed but a new building for SZ hospital was not constructed during last 15 years due to lack of funds. He said that new building of the DHQ hospital, comprising 1,250 beds, will be constructed at a cost of Rs6,000 million in two phases, adding that work on 500 beds tower would start in the current fiscal year. He also said that PMDC and CPSP teams have visited SZMCH for the plan of SZM University and gave recommendation for it. To a question, Prof Dr Tanvir said that 16 acres land of district jail has been transferred to SZMCH for last many years but its possession could not be handed over to the hospital management despite the government has allotted 25 acres land to the jail administration. He revealed an Institute of Cardiology and a Children Health Complex will be established in SZMCH. A new CT scan machine will be installed with emergency and an environment friendly 100 kg cycle capacity inclinator will also be installed soon.