Prince Harry to take Meghan, son to South Africa

London (CNN): Prince Harry “can’t wait” to introduce his wife Meghan and son Archie to South Africa, he said on Instagram Sunday as he announced details of their upcoming trip to the continent.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” he wrote. All three will visit South Africa, while Harry alone will visit Malawi, Angola and Botswana. The Instagram post also promoted nearly two dozen Africa-focused charities. Meghan and Harry’s trip to South Africa will be an official visit at the request of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. British media has reported that the visit will focus on youth empowerment, education and conservation. Details about the couple’s tour of Africa were first reported in April, fueling speculation they were considering a longer-term move to the continent. “They hope to take the baby with them but will make a decision nearer the time. Potentially, Meghan and the baby could do some, if not all, of the trip,” the Sunday Times quoted a royal source as saying earlier in the year. A report by the same newspaper claimed the royal couple was considering moving to Africa for up to two or three years after their baby was born.

Sandwich stop pays off for lotto winner

North Carolina (GN): A South Carolina man who made a stop for a sandwich while on a fishing trip ended up saving his hunger with a major lottery prize: $25,000 a year for life. The Charleston man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped at the Circle K in Mount Pleasant to buy a sandwich from the attached Subway while on a fishing trip with friends.

While paying for a bag of chips the man decided to buy a quick pick Lucky for Life ticket, and he ended up matching the first five numbers drawn July 29: 5-6-16-19-27. He missed the Lucky Ball, 9, earning him the $25,000 a year for life second prize. The man chose to take his winnings as a one-time payment of $390,000.

Australian finds snake inside boot

CAIRNS (GN): An Australian resident received a reminder to always check their boots when they looked inside the footwear and spotted a snake. The Cairns, Queensland, resident had left his boots outside and looked into one to find a small, brown snake had taken up residence inside. It was unclear whether the snake was venomous.