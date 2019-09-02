Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Rangers arrested 19 outlaws including culprits involved in robberies, drugs peddling, recovered weapons, ammunition, narcotics and looted valuables during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis on Sunday.

A spokesman of the Rangers said that the paramilitary force conducted operations against criminals in Model Town, Gizri, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Zaman Town, Landhi, Korangi Industrial Area, Mehmoodabad, Mochko and Maripur area of Karachi.

During separate actions, Rangers arrested 19 outlaws including drug pushers Azhar, Babu alias Lal Bux, Rameez Ahmad, Muhammad Faisal, Sajid Qureshi, Adnan Ai, Zohaib, Habibullah, Akbar Khan, Shakoor, Ayaz Khan, Asghar Khan and others.