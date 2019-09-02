Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that to recover the looted money from the corrupt elements is a top priority of the institution while strictly adhering to “Accountability for All” policy.

According to the details, an important meeting was held at the NAB Headquarters which was presided over by Justice Javed Iqbal . Performance

of the anti-graft watchdog and the future course of actions were reviewed and discussed in the meeting.

In a statement issued after the meeting, it was stated that the national institution is strictly adhering to its policy without any discrimination against anyone and has recovered Rs71 billion since October 2017 till now. NAB Balochistan recovered Rs1 billion while NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered Rs500 million.

In addition, NAB Rawalpindi deposited Rs14 billion in the national exchequer. NAB Lahore recovered Rs31 billion from corrupt elements while

NAB Sukkur recovered Rs13 billion worth of plundered money.