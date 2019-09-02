Share:

LAHORE - Armed bandits shot dead a 35-year-old factory worker as he tried to fight back a robbery attempt in Manga Mandi police precincts on early Sunday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Asif, a resident of Bahawalpur. He was working at a factory in Manga Mandi for the last couple of years.

According to police sources, Asif along with his colleagues was going to a nearby restaurant when two gunmen riding on a motorcycle stopped them near Nullah Village. The robbers held up the factory workers at gunpoint and demanded cash and mobile phones. When Asif tried to fight back, one of the bandits opened straight fire at him. As a result, he sustained multiple bullet wounds and was rushes to a hospital where he died later. The robbers instantly fled after snatching cash and valuables.

The police reached the spot and when the robbers had escaped. An official said that a murder case was registered against unidentified gunmen and the police were investigating the killing with no arrest made yet.

TEEN ENDS LIFE

A sixteen-year-old girl ended her life by drinking chemical at her home in Batapur on Sunday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Aasia Bibi, a resident of Jallo Morr. Her family told the police that Aasia drank chemical after an argument with family members. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she died later. The police were investigating the incident.