KARACHI - Pakistan Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has advised the government to promote ‘garbage tourism’ in Karachi to generate some funds for the cash-strapped megacity.

Talking to a delegation here Sunday, he said when the federal, Sindh and city governments are not ready to lift garbage and litter from Karachi, why they are not using it to introduce a ‘garbage tourism’, a new type of sightseeing of Nullahs and hiking of garbage hills in length and breadth of the megacity.

He regretted that Karachi is now being quoted in international media for its swarms of houseflies and mosquitoes.

He said vector diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid, and hepatitis are spreading fast in the megacity and previous day it was known that as many as 200 Chinese workers caught dengue while working at a project site in Karachi. He said Congo fever and naegleria fowleri are also spreading in the megacity due to pathetic sanitary conditions, while the city is at verge of dengue epidemic.