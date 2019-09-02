Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s first ever “Sikh Heritage Art Exhibition” will take place at Governor House today (Monday). Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar along with Sikh pilgrims from the US, UK and Canada will inaugurate the exhibition. A large number of art pieces related to Sikh heritage will be exhibited on the occasion. In a separate development, PTI Dubai member Imran Chaudhry called on the Punjab governor along with his delegation at Governor’s House and pledged to donate Rs75 million for renovation of Gurdwara Bhai Karam Singh in Jhelum. The Punjab governor told the delegation that instructions had been passed on to all deputy commissioners of the province to prepare lists of historical monuments and sacred places of minorities that need renovation and preservation.