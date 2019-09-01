Share:

SARGODHA-A fake spiritual-healer broke the jaw of a minor during an attempting to pull out genie from his body.

The eight-year-old minor child namely Ali, resident of village 47-NB, was brought to a spiritual-healer of the village by his mother. The fake peer brutally tortured the minor with a stick with the aim to pull out evil spirit from his body.

Resultantly, the minor’s condition deteriorated and he was rushed to DHQ Teaching Hospital.

Doctors in the hospital told parents of the minor that jawbone of the boy had broken due to severe torture while his bladder was also affected.

Meanwhile, Abbas Ali, father of the victim submitted application to the Cantonment Police against the fake peer.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Afzal Ahmed Kousar took notice of the fake peer torture incident. The Cantonment Police arrested the accused identified as Waseem Shah and launched investigation.