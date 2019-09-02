Share:

GUJRANWALA - Overseas Pakistanis are playing vital role in strengthening economy of the country and tangible measures are being taken to protect the rights of overseas by resolving their problems.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar, CPO Dr Moeen Masood and Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Committee Atif Iftikhar Cheema stated during a meeting held here ay DC office on Sunday.

They reiterated the government resolve to make the overseas committee more effective for which a special cell will be set up at DC Office Gujranwala.

They asked head of all government departments concerned to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis, adding that complaints of problems faced by overseas Pakistanis should be resolved as soon as possible.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed that a total of 550 cases have been received by the committee, of which 412 have been resolved while 138 cases are under process.

The participants were also informed that the district overseas committee has also retrieved large number of properties of the overseas from the illegal occupiers.

CIA NAILS KIDNAPPER

The CIA Police have recovered the dead body of a kidnapped person and also arrested the accused involved in the crime.

DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar informed that the deceased identified as Abdul Ghafoor, 70, was got kidnapped by some unidentified persons on August 6, and after registration of an FIR, the case was transferred to CIA Police.

The CIA Police utilising scientific method of investigation, traced the accused namely Muhammad Asghar, a relative of the deceased person. The police also traced the location of the kidnapper where they had buried the dead body of the kidnapped person after killing him. The police have recovered the dead body and shifted to hospital for autopsy.