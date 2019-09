Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - This is for the first time in the history of the district that it has three assistant commissioners in three out of its four tehsils.

They include: AC Gojra Sumaira Ambreen, AC Pirmahal Marhaba Nemat, and AC Kamalia Nosheen Israr. Only Toba Tek Singh tehsil has a male AC, namely Rizwanul Haq Poori.