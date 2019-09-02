Share:

The death toll from Saturday's mass shooting in the southern U.S. state of Texas has risen to seven, with 22 other people injured on Sunday, state authorities said on Sunday.

Two victims, who were injured in the shootings in Odessa and Midland, succumbed to their wounds on Sunday, raising the death toll to seven.

On Saturday, a gunman, who hijacked a U.S. mail truck, was roaming the streets of Odessa and Midland cities and shooting at random people.

Midland Police Department confirmed that the active shooter, a white man in his mid-30s, was shot and killed at the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear.

Also on Saturday, at least 10 teenagers were injured in a shooting during a football game in the southern U.S. state of Alabama, according to local media.

The incidents came less than a month after a deadly racist shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 22 people and injured 24 others. It brought fresh calls for tighter gun control in the U.S., which sees more gun deaths per capita than any other industrialized nation.