ISLAMABAD - The United States of America (USA) remained among the top exports destinations of the Pakistani products followed by China and United Kingdom during first month of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, the total exports to the USA were recorded at $373.514million against the exports of $328.090 million, showing an increase of 13.84percent during the period under review, according to the data issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $167.058million against the exports of $152.043 million same month of last year, showing growth of 9.87percent.

In United Kingdom (UK), Pakistan exported products worth $147.333million during the current fiscal year against the exports of $153.702 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of 14.4 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $116.041million against $116.064million during last year, showing decline of 0.01percent while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $108.642 million against $127.475 million last year, the data revealed.

The exports to Netherlands (Holland) were recorded at $85.398million against $80.424 million whereas the exports to Spain were recorded at $81.468million against $74.632million last year.

During the period under review, the exports to Italy were recorded at $70.195million against $68.008million whereas the exports to Bangladesh stood at $66.957million against $58.370million.

Pakistan’s exports to France were recorded at $40.699million against $38.209million last year where as the exports to Turkey stood at $30.924million against $29.267million.

Similarly, the exports to Saudi Arabia during the period under review were recorded at $30.139million against $27.008million while the exports to Singapore stood at $27.155 million against $15.157million.

During first month, Pakistan’s exports to Kenya were recorded at $24.101million during the current fiscal year compared to 22.703million same month of last year, the exports to Canada stood at $23.975million against $25.792million, to Japan $20.301million against $17.608million whereas the exports to Malaysia stood at $14.901million during the current year against $14.013million during last year.