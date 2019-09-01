Share:

SIALKOT - A woman gave birth to quadruplets - three baby boys and a girl - here at a private hospital in Daska on Sunday. According to the hospital sources, a man, resident of Daska, brought his wife to the private hospital with severe labour pain. Doctors at the hospital conducted a caesarean and delivered healthy quadruplets including, three baby boys and a girl. The doctors termed condition of the mother and her kids stable and healthy.

According to the doctors, the couple got married four years ago and it was the first pregnancy of the woman. The medical staff at the facility presented gifts to the parents on the special occasion.

The couple and their family expressed joys over the blessings of Allah Almighty, attributing the special moments to the prayers and blessing of Allah.