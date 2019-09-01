Share:

ISLAMABAD-Civil society representatives, students and women commuters on Sunday demanded the authorities concerned to start a safer, cheaper and convenient transport service, especially for working women.

According to them, most of the women in the twin cities were facing problems due to the lack of modest transport system.

They were of the view that the authorities concerned should start an efficient service for considering their genuine demand.

A commuter Sabiha said that the federal capital, a destination for many working women, lacked modest transport at various routes of the metropolis. She said that they had to rely on public transport which is neither convenient nor affordable.

She said that it was very hard for her to pay taxi fares in her meager salary and the local transport lacked a hygienic and aesthetically pleasant environment.

Another commuter Tehreem said that in public transport, there were only 2 seats reserved for women which were not sufficient for large number of working women. She said that some time they had to bear the suspicious behaviour of conductor but remained silent.

She demanded the quarter concerned to pay heed for their long standing issue of safer transport.

Senior official of National Transport Research Centre Fauzia Sultana said that integrated approach was required from institutions to resolve this issue.

“We were in coordination with all concerned department to evolve joint strategy”, she stated.

The federal capital with increasing number of vehicles and population has multiplied the transport needs of people dwelling in the metropolis alongwith lack of dedicated training schools for women.

The working women have to face different problems while traveling on local transport and were aspiring to learn driving in federal capital.

Meanwhile, the shortage of driving schools in capital is a major issue while the few providing training are charging high fees and making it unaffordable for most of the middle class women. The women who want to take admission in driving schools complained about the lack of expert and cooperative trainers.

The women also demanded that driving schools should cut their present fees to half so they could pay the fees. In Islamabad, driving schools are charging Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 for 15 days of training. They called for taking notice of the situation.

The ITP driving centre is charging less but has limited capacity and cannot accommodate all applicants, they added.

Amara Batool said that she had approached ITP driving school but was put on a long waiting list. More driving schools are needed for women desiring to learn driving, she said.