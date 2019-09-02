Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that International community is fully supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approach for promotion of peace in the region.

Talking to the newsmen here at Sialkot, the SAPM claimed that China’s open support for Pakistan’s stance is a clear manifestation of the fact that the world is supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir. “China has again supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue and proved that it always stood with truth and uprightness,” she pointed out, adding that PM Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmir and it is for the first time that the Pakistan has successfully highlighted the burning Kashmir globally.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the hearts of the Pakistanis are beating in unison with the oppressed people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and they are not alone in this hard time. She said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would soon bear fruit and the sun of freedom would dawn on Kashmir very soon. The SAPM said Indian Prime Minister Modi has presented himself as the cruellest man of the history, adding that Modi is playing the most condemnable role in the region and he (Modi) is the new Hitler of the subcontinent.

She said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united with the Kashmiri people to crush the extremist mindset of Indian PM Modi which is being promoted by India.

She said Pakistan does not want war, but is ready to defend every inch of the motherland and give a befitting reply to the enemy if it imposed any war on Pakistan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asked the World to utilize its influence to globally pressurize India for peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said that Kashmir dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is successfully leading Pakistan towards development and prosperity, asking the nation to standby the prime minister.

Meanwhile, the special assistant to the prime minister urged the print and electronic media to play its role in promoting the soft image of Pakistan besides highlighting effectively the Kashmir cause and Indian state terrorism globally.

Earlier, she administrated oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of Sialkot Electronic Media Association. She said that the government firmly believes in the power of pen, saying that journalists’ pen could be a more effective tool than any bullet.

She said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan and journalists are the defenders of Pakistan’s geographical and ideological boundaries. She pointed out that humanity could never be bound to live in boundaries.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan termed Modi Hitler of the subcontinent, saying that occupying forces are writing new chapter barbarism, brutalities and Indian state terrorism in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She asked the media to highlight the Indian brutalities through social media. She also highly lauded the positive role of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) for unanimously passing a condemnation resolution against Indian state terrorism in the Held Valley. She said that it is the high time for the international community to play its pivotal role to halt the larger scale human rights violations, brutal custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people in Held Valley.

Fazal Jillani, Chairman Air Sial Airline; Waqas Akram Awan, SVP of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and leading Sialkot exporters also attended the ceremony. On the occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced to formulate a special committee for ensuring early election of Sialkot Press Club, to ensure unity in local journalists and resolve all the problems of Sialkot Press Club by taking local journalists’ community into confidence as well.