MIRPUR (AJK)-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK-chapter appreciated the government and the people of Pakistan for overwhelming observance of Kashmir Solidarity Hour to draw world’s attention towards the looming humanitarian crisis in the troubled valley, has been under strict lockdown for past 28 days.

The call for observance of Kashmir Solidarity Hour was given by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as part of his government’s efforts to sensitize the global community about the dangerous situation that has emerged in the region following the BJP government’s unilateral decision to revoke article 370 and 35 A of the Indian constitution, ending special status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Pakistan for the overwhelming participation in the solidarity rallies, President PTI-AJK chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the historic rallies held all across Pakistan and Azad Kashmir exhibited the nation’s allegiance and commitment to the cause of Kashmir. He was of the view that the government and the people of Pakistan have always stood through every thick and thin by their Kashmiri brethren and will continue their all-out support to their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

Barrister Ch also lauded the government of Pakistan and particularly the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear stand on the issue of Kashmir. Terming Modi-led BJP government as a great threat to peace and stability of the entire region rather world, the former AJK premier said that Gandhi’s India has totally taken over by the fascist Hindu goons who believe in Hinduvata, which, he said, is based on racism. The RSS driven Hindu-supremacist ideology, he said, is not only a threat to millions of Kashmiris living in Indian occupied Kashmir but also an existential threat to other minorities living within the Indian state.

Referring to the grim situation in Kashmir valley, he said that it is high time that the international community must respond to the fast emerging humanitarian crisis in the region.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK welcomed the US State Department spokesperson’s statement on ongoing Kashmir crisis.

In a statement the PTI General Secretary Raja Masadiq Khan said the US expressing concern over the events unfolding in the IoK is a sign of growing realization about the impending threats to the lives of common Kashmiris. He, however, stated that the worsening situation in the held territory demands that the US, as a global leader, should move beyond the political rhetoric and take necessary action to ward off the looming crisis.

“It is high time that the US should go beyond the statements and work for the safety and security of people of Kashmir who are living in contemporary Nazi-Modi-built extermination camps in the IoK”, Khan said.

In a separate statement Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK information Secretary Ershad Mahmud said that urgent international assistance was required as an unprecedented humanitarian crisis was looming large over Kashmir Valley. “The 4-week long curfew; communication blockade; non- payment of public servants’ salaries; insufficient access to hospitals, massive militarization and caging of 8-million people (over 56 % of the population of Kashmir Valley) are the horrifying examples of the violations of basic human rights and International Humanitarian Law”, Mahmud said adding that Modi led fascist government has turned Kashmir into serfdom where inhabitants held incommunicado were being oppressed and suppressed without an inkling of accountability.