ATTOCK - Two unknown armed robbers under the guise of excise officers snatched Rs107,000 from a local driver on gun-point near GT Road Gondal Mandi within the jurisdiction of police station Attock Khurd. Soon after the incident, the matter was reported to the local police but police could not find the clue till filing of this story.

As per reports, Sabir son of Allah Din was walking along the service road when two unknown robbers in a white car posing as excise officers coming from Peshawar side dragged him into their car at gun-point and took him towards Gulberg Town Kamra.

They snatched the cash from him leaving him near GT Road Madrota threatening him to avoid any report to the police. However, SHO Attock Khurd Abid Ali Shah said that the culprits will be arrested. It is noteworthy that robberies and car lifting cases are on the rise but police have so far failed to arrest culprits involved in these crimes.