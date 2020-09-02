Share:

islamabad - Sara Razi Khan and Arisha Razi Khan are popular sisters of the entertainment industry and they are often spotted together.

In 2018, Sara Razi Khan had a lavish wedding and she looked absolutely gorgeous in all her wedding events. She tied the knot with her cousin named, Umair. The beautiful actress is blessed with a baby girl and the news was shared by her sister Arisha Razi Khan. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Alhamdulillah for the new addition to the family, I am a proud happy khala to a beautiful little princess. Yes, it’s a girl!”