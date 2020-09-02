Share:

FAISALABAD - All necessary arrangements were being finalized to observe Pakistan Defence Day on Sunday (September 06) amid implementation on corona SoPs.

A spokesperson of local administration said on Tuesday that meetings of various departments had been called to review the arrangements regarding holding of different programmes in connection with the Defence Day.

He said that the city would be decorated with banners and steamers having the photographs of martyrs of Pak Army, Rangers, Police and civilian people who gave their lives for homeland.

He said tehsil administrations were also chalking out programmes to pay rich tributes to the martyrs on Defence Day, whereas the community and NGOs would be motivated fully for observing Defence Day with national zeal.

Responding to a question, he said that the main function at district level was being arranged by the district administration on 6th September in which the families of martyrs would be invited.

Quran Khawani would also be held for the souls of martyrs, besides presenting salute on the monuments of the martyrs by the contingent of the police and civil defence volunteers.

Commissioner orders implementation of price control mechanism

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has asked deputy commissioners of four districts to ensure strict implementation of price control mechanism in accordance with the government directives.

Presiding over a meeting to review price control mechanism on Tuesday, the divisional commissioner said that prices of fruits and vegetables including onions, potatoes, peas, tomatoes should be checked indirectly and the prices of any commodity should not be unduly increased.

He said that regular meeting with Karyana Associations should be held to ensure checking of price mechanism and its implementation.

He said that deputy commissioners should continue their regular visits to vegetable markets and continue to monitor implementation of fixed prices of fruits and vegetables. In this regard, assistant commissioners should also be activated.

He said that the banners should also be displayed at conspicuous places inform about presence of flour and its price. In this regard strict action should also be taken against the flour mills which were not implementing supply quota of flour. During the meeting deputy commissioners gave detailed briefing on price control activities.