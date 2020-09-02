Share:

peshawar - Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah on Tuesday appealed to the nation to come forward and help people affected by flood and rain.

Talking to media persons after a party meeting, Faiq Shah said the flood- affected people were in urgent need of attention and help of the whole nation. He alleged the government and opposition had left alone them in difficult situation.

The ATP leader said that farmers and traders had lost everything during current torrential rains and flash floods. He vowed that his party would provide every possible help to the people affected by heavy downpours and flash floods.