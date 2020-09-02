Share:

islamabad - Her song WAP with Megan Thee Stallion just celebrated two weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and set streaming records. But Cardi B was in doting-mom mode as she shared an adorable photo matching with her two-year-old daughter Kulture, to Instagram.

The 27 year old rapper wore a glamorous pink Chanel outfit as she donned matching Birkin bags with her daughter. In a bubblegum colored photoshoot, Cardi wore a hot pink Chanel top that featured a headscarf attachment. She teamed it with a matching shorts and white cat eye sunglasses providing a dark cover to her eyes.

A pink Hermes Birkin bag sat on her knee with white sides and strap detailing. Kulture, who Cardi shares with husband Offset, joined her on a large pink stool. The toddler wore a darling pink romper, with yellow pattern detailing and a ruffled neckline.