ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday in a meeting with the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser discussed the legislation to be taken up in the upcoming sessions of the Parliament.

Both sides discussed important matters of the Parliament in a meeting that was held at Parliament House, said Senate Secretariat in a statement. They agreed to increase cooperation between the secretariats of National Assembly and the Senate, both houses of the Parliament.

Both custodians of the two houses urged the need for complying with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing of masks, washing hands, and social distancing in the building of the Parliament. They stressed the parliamentarians and the staff of the Parliament House to ensure implementation of these SOPs.

Both sides also discussed the upcoming presidential election of the Inter-Parliamentary Union of which Chairman Senate will be one of the contestants. The government plans to convene another joint sitting of parliament to get passed the two FATF–related bills that were earlier rejected by the opposition-dominated Senate.