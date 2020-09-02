Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday gave in-principle approval to initiating spadework on four small dams in Koh-e-Suleman area for saving hill-torrents’ water.

Addressing a meeting he chaired at his office, the CM stated that the Punjab government was pondering over different options for small dams as such a water reservoir facility was the need of the hour.

Secretary Irrigation apprised the CM about different matters relating to the construction of small dams.

He told the meeting that technical study was underway in the first phase.

The meeting was told that abundance of hill-torrents’ water is wasted every year and the project will help to save this natural resource for different purposes.

Buzdar said that people of backward areas will also get clean drinking water after construction of small dams.

Provincial Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of finance and irrigation departments and others attended the meeting. New biometric system for vehicles’ registration gets CM’s nod

Buzdar has given in-principle approval to introduce a biometric verification system for motor vehicles’ registration in the province. For this purpose, Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1969 will be amended to biometrically verify the vehicles registration instead of transfer order forms.

In this regard, the CM has stated that the government is transforming the obsolete system to make it commensurate with the modern-day needs.

Now, the citizens would be able to register their vehicles through NADRA and Excise office through biometric verification and this facility will also be available at authorised motor dealers.

The CM directed that a plan be devised about biometric verification of applicants in their homes through cellular phones.

He also directed that process of issuance of motor vehicles number plates be further expedited as people are facing difficulty.

I want to resolve this issue at the earliest as the delay has already occurred in this regard and there is no room for further hold-up.

The CM chaired a meeting at his office in which different matters pertaining to the Excise & Taxation Department including the issuance of number plates and a new system of motor vehicles registration were reviewed. Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Finance, Law and Excise & Taxation Departments, MD PPRA, Chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.