LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over a special provincial cabinet meeting today (September 2). Two years performance report will be presented in the meeting which will be attended by ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries.

Also, the Punjab government will present its two years performance report at a ceremony to be held at 90-Shara-e-Quaid-i-Azam today (Wednesday).

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will dilate on two years performance of government departments.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest and will also address the ceremony.

Provincial Ministers, secretaries and concerned authorities will attend the ceremony. Usman Buzdar said that merit, transparency and supremacy of law have been ensured in the province.

He said that positive results have been yielded as a result of the zero-tolerance policy of the government against corruption. He said that corona, locust attack besides other challenges have been dealt effectively. Government has launched those projects in a short span of two years which the past governments had failed to execute even in decades.

The Chief Minister said that he believes in practical measures rather than pomp and show. He said that the process of institutional reforms has been accelerated in the province. Relief has been provided to the people by utilizing digital technology, he added.