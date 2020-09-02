Share:

KARACH - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has claimed six more lives lifting the death toll to 2409 and infected 146 others raising the tally to 129615.

This he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that COVID-19 claimed six more lives lifting the death toll to 2409 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 310 more patients recovered overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 123,384 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The Sindh CM said that 146 new cases of coronavirus were detected when 5668 samples were tested that constituted three percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,011,662 tests had been conducted which diagnosed 129615 cases that constituted 13 percent overall detection rate.

According to the Sindh CM, currently 3822 patients were under treatment, of them 3504 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 311 at different hospitals. The condition of 157 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted on ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 146 cases, 88 have been detected from Karachi, including 20 each from South and Korangi, 18 Central, 16 East, eight West and six from Malir.

He added that Umerkot had 11 cases, Matiari, Naushehroferoze three, Hyderabad, Kambar, Larkana, Shikarpur had four cases each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar had two each. Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, otherwise the cases would be increased again.

No COVID-19 case reported in police during last five days: Spokesman No case of coronavirus has been reported in Sindh Police during last five days, said spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday. He said about 3342 personnel of Sindh police had been infected with the disease out of which 18 lost their battle against the virus. Currently 171 policemen were under treatment while 3153 had recovered from the disease, he concluded.