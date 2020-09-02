Share:

peshawar - At least 20 people died in rain-related incidents in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last several days of the monsoon season.

According to a spokesman for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), two children died on Tuesday in the province. Also, the weather-related incidents have so far claimed seven lives in Upper Kohistan, six in Swat, four in Shangla, two in Upper Dir and one in Battgram.

The figure of casualties may be higher but an official while speaking to The Nation confirmed 20 deaths in floods and other rain-related incidents.

Like various parts of the country, rains and floods have created problems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, particularly in the areas that have rivers while some residents of affected areas have alleged that they have not been assisted by the relevant government authorities.

Muhkamud Din, a resident of Upper Chitral, told The Nation by phone that around 100 houses have been damaged by floods in the last 15 days in Chitral. The floods in Reshun area of Upper Chitral destroyed dozens of houses two days ago while floods destroyed more than 20 houses in Yarkhunlasht area around 15 days ago. However, he complained that the PDMA authorities did not help the affected population.

“Food and tents were provided to the Chitral affectees of floods by local NGOs, but the PDMA authorities neither paid compensation nor any other items so far,” Muhkamud Din claimed.

However, the PDMA spokesman rejected the claim and said that their teams had reached all affected areas of KP for relief. “As regard compensation, it takes at least 15 days to pay compensation to any affectee,” he added.

Meanwhile, the administration of Charsadda district on Tuesday issued a threat alert stating that River Swat water would pass through Charsadda and they have set up an emergency control room in the district.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority and district administration had issued alert for the tourists asking them to leave the scenic valley. People living near the rivers in various districts including Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan have also been asked to move to safer locations due to floods.

According to the PDMA spokesman, 350 tents, 180 kitchen sets, 180 hygiene kits, 500 blankets, and 200 plastic mats were dispatched to Buner district on Tuesday. He said they had earlier sent similar items to Chitral district two days ago.