KARACHI - A local court on Tuesday sent an accused person to jail on judicial remand in a case related to blackmailing and harassment of Dr Maha Ali Shah, a young medic who had shot herself to death inside her house in DHA. Police produced Dr Irfan Qureshi before the Judicial Magistrate South and informed him that two other accused – Waqas and Junaid – named in the FIR are still at large. After a preliminary hearing, the magistrate sent the arrested accused to jail on judicial remand and adjourned the hearing.

The Gizri police registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and dentist Dr Irfan Qureshi on the complaint of Dr Maha’s father, Syed Asif Ali Shah who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death.

He alleged that the suspects raped his daughter, hooked her to drugs, and subjected her to severe harassment, due to which she committed suicide.

On Aug 26, the family of Dr Maha Ali Shah had approached the police seeking legal action against the three persons for blackmailing and harassing her to an extent that she committed suicide.