LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the Dholanwal dispensary with former Punjab Governor Mian Azhar here on Tuesday.

The former Governor has provided support for the refurbishing of the dispensary, x-ray machine, ultrasound machine, labour room, emergency room and provision of medicines. The Health Minister appreciated the contribution of Mian Azhar for the dispensary.

She said, “It is a pleasure to see to the refurbishing of the building of the dispensary. With the functioning of this dispensary, around two to two-a-half lakh people can avail the free healthcare services in the area. Latest machinery has been set up at the dispensary.

Philanthropists are joining hands with the government for the service to people. We are striving hard to facilitate people in health service delivery.”

PHC closes down

51 quackery shops

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down 51 quackery outlets during the last two days. The PHC enforcement teams had raided on 317 treatment outlets in five cities. Out of these, 126 centres had been converted to other businesses by the quacks. Among the sealed centres, 14 were in Khanewal, Rawalpindi 12, Faisalabad 9 and eight each in Lahore and Gujranwala.

Noor Clinic, Dental Experts Clinic, Abeera Clinic and Lab, Nadeem Dental Clinic, Amin Clinic, Al-Fateh Clinic, Absar Medical Store and Shifakhana Jirrahi were closed down in Lahore.

The spokesperson of the PHC has also said teams of the Commission have so far visited over 78,000 treatment centres across the province, sealed 26,830 quacks’ shops, and the PHC hearing committees have imposed about Rs550 million as fine on the quacks.