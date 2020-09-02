Share:

PESHAWAR - Heavy rains lashed parts of KP on Tuesday, triggering flash floods in several areas of the province, killing at least two and injuring seven other people.

Widespread rains also damaged houses and blocked major arteries in parts of the province, officials said

According to statistics issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), two children lost their lives in Shangla in rain-related incidents. Seven houses were partially damaged. The local administrations have been asked to compile data of the losses due to recent monsoon spell in the province. The PDMA further stated that efforts were underway to reopen blocked roads due to landsliding. “The authority is in contact with all district administrations and the PDMA’s emergency operation centre is also fully functional,” it added.

Shangla Deputy Commissioner Imran Hussain Ranjha said a house collapsed in Batkot area of Bisham tehsil, leaving two minor brothers, 8-year-old Idrees and 4-year-old Raees, dead.

In another incident, the roof of a house collapsed during a wedding in Malak Khel area of Alpuri tehsil where five people were injured. According to Ranjha, due to flooding in streams caused by the heavy rains, the Karakoram Highway (KKH) had been blocked at Shang and other points, while the Bisham-Swat Road was washed away near Ranyal suspension bridge, leading to the route’s closure for all traffic. Other important link roads were also blocked or damaged due to the rains.

Several animals were also killed when a house collapsed in Chakesar area. The DC Shangla said information regarding rain-related incidents was being collected from different parts of the district. The KKH was also blocked at several points in Lower and Upper Kohistan, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on roads due to the blockade.

Local police said the flood swept away water mills, mini power stations and wooden suspension bridges in Kohistan. A flooding situation was also observed in the Dubair, Pattan and Indus rivers. Upper Kohistan DC Arif Khan Yousafzai urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel in the district to prevent any untoward incident.

Torrential rains have disrupted routine life in the Abasin region and the area has been without electricity for more than eight hours. Similarly, roads in Mansehra district including the Mansehra-Naran road was blocked at several points due to land sliding, ADC Mansehra Maqbool Hussain said.

Nine people, including two children, died in three separate incidents caused by recent rains in Punjab. At least 21 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Karachi during the fresh spell of monsoon that started on Thursday and broke a 90-year-old, playing havoc with the city’s ill-maintained infrastructure.