PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) affiliated Insaf Doctors’ Forum set-up a free medical camp here in Shahdundh area on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kamran Bangash along with MPA Ayesha Bano formally inaugurated the free medical camp.

The camp was organised by Directorate of Health Services while Dr. Niaz Muhammad Afridi, Programme Manager, and Dr. Wisal, Mobile Hospital Inchage, checkup the patients.

On the occasion MPA Ayesha Banu distributed sanitizers among the visiting patients. PTI affiliated doctors as well as specialist doctors attended the camp and served the humanity with a spirit and dedication.

Free medicines were also provided to the poor patients. A total of 5244 patients including 1080 male, 1844 females and 2320 children were examined in the camp.