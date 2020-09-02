Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “warm words of kindness”, where he had acknowledged Abe’s contributions for strengthening Pakistan-Japan ties. “Thank you, Prime Minister Imran Khan for your warm words of kindness. I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will be further strengthened in the future,” Abe tweeted. Abe Shinzo, Japan’s longest serving prime minister since 2012, had resigned from his post due to health concerns. Imran Khan in his tweet a few days ago had said that “great progress had been made in Pakistan-Japan ties under PM Abe Shinzo , with relations being further strengthened under his leadership, leading to enhanced cooperation in all areas.”