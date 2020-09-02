Share:

peshawar - Faculty member and Director of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL), Dr Yasar Mehmood, has been nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Yasar remained involved in diagnostic pathology for more than a decade.

After completing his MBBS, he started career as pathologist at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore in 2006.

In 2015, he completed his PhD from the University of Glasgow, UK after which, he chose to come back and serve his country by joining KMU-Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, Peshawar.

Dr. Yasar helped establish country’s first provincial public health laboratory in 2017.

However, this laboratory wasn’t approved for testing on dangerous pathogens.

In January 2020, when no one had anticipated the upcoming threat by the coronavirus, Dr. Yasar realized the threat early and assembled a team of professionals from the university and started preparing to manage the outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to lack of a suitable testing lab in the province, he took this challenge upon himself.