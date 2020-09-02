Share:

peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, while stressing the need of capacity enhancement of Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), has directed the authorities concerned to come up with a feasible plan to strengthen and restructure the agency in order to enable it effectively cope with ever increasing needs of educational testing and evaluation.

“ETEA being a sole and responsible testing agency of the provincial government is playing vital role in fast track testing & evaluation as well as in the recruitment of staff in a transparent manner,” Mahmood Khan said while presiding over a progress review meeting of ETEA at Chief Minister Secretariat, Peshawar. Advisor to Chief Minister for Higher Education Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Secretary Higher Education, Executive Director ETEA and others attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister also directed to speed up recruitment process of staff for provincial departments and assured that the provincial government would extend every possible support to strengthen the agency.

The meeting was briefed about the administrative structure of ETEA, its functions and responsibilities, reforms, overall progress made so far, issues and other matters related to the capacity of ETEA.

It was informed that conducting tests for professional collages i.e. Medical/Dental and Engineering, admission tests for educational institutes; promotional exams for employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and recruitment of staff for provincial departments were the major functions of the ETEA. The fee of entry tests for professional collages is fixed by the board of governors.

The meeting was informed that during 2019 entry tests of 11,500 candidates had been conducted for engineering and 45000 candidates had been tested for medical collages. Similarly during 2019, around 03 lac candidates were tested for the recruitment on 5,861 vacancies in the 28 provincial departments. Over 9 thousands admission tests had also been conducted for the admission in various educational institutes of the province.

During current financial year over 56000 candidates would also be tested for the recruitment of staff in the 20 provincial departments. The meeting was informed that indoor arrangements for conduction of tests had been made as this facility was not available previously.

The meeting was informed that corona pandemic had also affected the recruitment process for provincial departments. However the process would be resumed with the approval of the provincial government and completed within four-month time. Amendments in ETEA Ordinance 2001 are also underway for addition of permanent members into the board of governors of the agency as well as to declare the ETEA as authority.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to extend all possible support to resolve the issues being faced by the ETEA and directed to take drastic measures to enhance the capacity of ETEA. “Work on restructuring of ETEA should immediately be started in order to achieve the goals for transparent, impartial and fast track testing and evaluation,” he directed.