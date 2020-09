Share:

QUETTA - A large number of victims with their claims against the illegal housing schemes of Quetta have started approaching the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan.

The owner of the Mega City Kuchlak and Jan Town Kuchlak schemes including Sahibzada Mohammad Yusuf, Sahibzada Mohammad Sadiq and Shabir Ahmed had illegally established housing schemes on the government land in Kuchlak area of the provincial capital.