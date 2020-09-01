Share:

LAHORE - The LCCI has emphasised on the establishment of a ‘Business Leaders Gallery’ at Punjab Assembly for the active participation of business leaders which can be helpful at the time of legislation with respect to business in the province. These views were expressed during a meeting of LCCI Standing Committee on Business Reforms chaired by Senior Vice President LCCI Ali Hussam Asghar. Convener standing committee Dr. Ahsan Mahmood was also present. He said that the government should formulate business friendly policies to promote the business in the country. He further said that it would also reduce the chances of conflicts with the business community as they would be part of the assembly during the legislation procedure. Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ali Hussam Asghar hailed the idea of setting up a dedicated gallery for the business leaders in the provincial assembly and said it will prove fruitful. He said it will assure the presence of business community members during legislation times and can also provide them a chance to give their suggestions regarding any legislation concerning business community. Ali Hussam Asghar said that LCCI will immediately write a letter to Chairman Public Accounts Committee, Punjab Assembly Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari for implementation.