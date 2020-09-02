Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted an anti-encroachment operation in the market of Block G-1, Johar Town.

During the operation, illegally occupied parking spaces in front of shops were vacated by demolishing unlawfully built structures and removing other hurdles that had been hampering pedestrians’ movement besides obstructing smooth flow of traffic.

The local shopkeepers had illegally rented out these spaces and were charging for them on monthly basis. In the meanwhile, seven other structures were demolished and another two were sealed by LDA during an operation against illegal constructions in Quaid-e-Azam Town and New Garden Town on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted by the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone III along with enforcement staff and police.

The staff demolished illegal commercial constructions on plot No 18 B-1, 300 C-1, 463 C and 604 D-2 Township.

The building at plot No 12 B-1 Township was sealed for construction in the parking lot.

Illegal shutters were removed from plot no 452B-1 Township.

Illegal bathrooms built on a vacant lot in plot no. 522 C-3 Township were also demolished.

An illegal commercial building constructed on plot no. 74 Tipu Block in Garden Town was demolished and its boundary was sealed.

Illegal building at plot no. 116 Babar Block in Garden Town was also sealed.