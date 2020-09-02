Share:

islamabad - Mariah Carey discussed an ‘extremely uncomfortable’ 2008 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where the host tried to force her to reveal she was pregnant, in an interview.

The 50 year old legend said that she was, in fact, expecting at the time but wasn’t yet ready to make the pregnancy public. In the clip, Ellen tried to force Mariah to reveal prove she wasn’t with child by making her toast with champagne in front of the audience - a move that Carey has ‘had a hard time grappling with’ in the years since. ‘I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say,’ Mariah told.

‘And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.’ During the segment, Ellen casually asked about rumors that Carey, and her husband at the time Nick Cannon, were expecting. ‘I don’t discuss that,’ Mariah answered uncomfortably, trying to laugh it off.