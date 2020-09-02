Share:

SUKKUR - Pak Army soldier Muhammad Saleem Pathan, who was martyred during operation against terrorists in Waziristan few days back, was laid to rest here at Nawan Goth graveyard with full military honours on Tuesday.

Earlier, a large number of people, including army officers and jawans, Rangers and police personnel attended his funeral prayers.

A contingent of Pak Army laid floral wreath on his grave. PML-N leader offers condolences: On the other hand, PML-(N) Sukkur district President Khursheed Mirani has said that the sacrifices given by Pak Army and personnel of other security agencies for defending frontiers of the country could not be forgotten, adding the entire nation saluted its martyrs.

He was offering condolences with the relatives of martyred Pak Army jawan Muhammad Saleem Pathan.

He further said that the sacrifice given by Pak Army jawan Muhammad Saleem Pathan was an honour and a matter of pride not only for his family but also residents of the area. Other local leaders of PML-N, including Arif Durrani, Gul Hassan Khoso, Allah Dad Bozdar, Saeed Hussain Mughal, Shaikh Nizam Jan, Fateh Abro and Azam Khan were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Sukkur Small Traders Haji Muhammad Jawed Memon and others visited the residence of Shaheed Pak Army soldier where they offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled with his family members over his death. Later, they laid a floral wreath on his grave.