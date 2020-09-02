Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated the state-of-the-art students’ facilitation centre at Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) here on Tuesday. Addressing the ceremony, the minister appreciated the setting up of one-window facility for the students and announced that it will be introduced in other boards as well. The government is working hard to introduce modern higher education system so that students could benefit from the latest research to steer the country to development and prosperity, he added.

The provincial government is committed to providing equal educational opportunities to the students so that no one could leave behind for want of resources, he further said. Earlier, Chairman BISE Lahore Prof Riaz Hashmi presented the address of welcome and stated the board is working transparently and proactively and there is no tradition of red-tapism. The ceremony was also attended by Secretary Higher Education Naeem Ghaus, BISE Secretary and Controller (Exams).