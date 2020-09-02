Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind/thundershowers in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur in Northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. During past 24 hour rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 176, Pattan 101, DI Khan 78, Kalam 76, Dir (Lower 62, Upper 52), Peshawar, Takht Bai 37, Chitral 31.

According to synoptic situation, A low pressure system is located along eastern border which is likely to move northward during next 24 hours. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.