LAHORE - NAB during the tenure of Justice Javed Iqbal as Chairman NAB has recovered Rs. 363 billion during the last two years which is evidence of NAB’s commit­ment to the cause of eradication of corruption.

Justice Javed Iqbal has de­vised an effective anti corrup­tion strategy immediately after taking over the responsibili­ties of Chairman in 2017. Chair­man NAB’s strategy has been acknowledged by various re­puted organizations. The Chair­man also introduced various re­forms in the bureau for taking action against the corrupt with­out any discrimination.

Chairman NAB firmly believes in taking action across the board by adopting “Account­ability for All” policy without considering their status or po­sition in government or oppo­sition. Some 59 percent people of the country have expressed their satisfaction over the per­formance of NAB as manifested in surveys conducted by Trans­parency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mashal Pakistan.

NAB is the Chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum and is fo­cal institution of the country as per anti-corruption conven­tion of United Nations (UNCAC). NAB has distinction of inking MoU with China for combating corruption and sharing each other’s experiences regarding elimination of corruption.

NAB has registered a total of 53,643 complaints during the year 2019. Of which 42,760 were addressed as per law. NAB had authorized 2,166 complaint verifications and concluded 1,308 complaint verifications. NAB okayed 1,686 inquiries in the year 2019 and forwarded 747 inquiries for further action. NAB had approved 609 investi­gations and processed 269 in­vestigations. Out of 179 mega corruption cases, 11 inquiries and 14 investigations are near completion.

Under the leadership of Jus­tice Javed, the bureau has re­covered record Rs 363billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB has revisited the workings of its investigation officers and set up the mechanism of Combined In­vestigation Team (CIT) aimed at benefitting from the experienc­es of two investigation officers and senior supervisory offi­cers as Case officer/Additional Director, Legal Consultant, Fo­rensic Expert, Financial Expert and Director under the super­vision of concerned DG NAB. This has increased the quali­ty of workings, besides elimi­nating the chances of influence on the cases. NAB has also fixed 10 months period for complet­ing the various stages of regis­tering complaints to filing ref­erence, which is proof of NAB’s sincere efforts of taking the cas­es to logical conclusion.

NAB’s Regional offices are playing vital role in overall performance of NAB. NAB have established Complaint Cells in all its respective Regional of­fices excluding Complaint Cell in NAB Headquarters, Islam­abad in order to address com­plaints of people related to corruption and corrupt prac­tices on the directions of Jus­tice Javed Iqbal.

NAB has also asked LDA, QDA, KDA, MDA, CDA, SBC, PDA and ICT, etc to play their role in checking the illegal housing so­cieties and saving peoples hard earned money. NAB has also es­tablished a forensic laborato­ry in Islamabad for detecting criminal elements and elimi­nating corruption with the help of modern facilities. The lab has also helped in enhancing standard of investigations. The elimination of corruption is col­lective responsibility of the so­ciety and all and sundry such as media, civil society and oth­ers could play important role in this regard. Chairman NAB is committed in teamwork and strongly believe that all investi­gation officers and prosecutors should pursue NAB cases in ac­cordance with law on the basis of solid evidence on merit.

NAB officers consider elim­ination of corruption as their national responsibility. NAB un­der the dynamic leadership of Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB is strictly adher­ing to its goal of corruption free Pakistan.