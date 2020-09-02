LAHORE - NAB during the tenure of Justice Javed Iqbal as Chairman NAB has recovered Rs. 363 billion during the last two years which is evidence of NAB’s commitment to the cause of eradication of corruption.
Justice Javed Iqbal has devised an effective anti corruption strategy immediately after taking over the responsibilities of Chairman in 2017. Chairman NAB’s strategy has been acknowledged by various reputed organizations. The Chairman also introduced various reforms in the bureau for taking action against the corrupt without any discrimination.
Chairman NAB firmly believes in taking action across the board by adopting “Accountability for All” policy without considering their status or position in government or opposition. Some 59 percent people of the country have expressed their satisfaction over the performance of NAB as manifested in surveys conducted by Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mashal Pakistan.
NAB is the Chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum and is focal institution of the country as per anti-corruption convention of United Nations (UNCAC). NAB has distinction of inking MoU with China for combating corruption and sharing each other’s experiences regarding elimination of corruption.
NAB has registered a total of 53,643 complaints during the year 2019. Of which 42,760 were addressed as per law. NAB had authorized 2,166 complaint verifications and concluded 1,308 complaint verifications. NAB okayed 1,686 inquiries in the year 2019 and forwarded 747 inquiries for further action. NAB had approved 609 investigations and processed 269 investigations. Out of 179 mega corruption cases, 11 inquiries and 14 investigations are near completion.
Under the leadership of Justice Javed, the bureau has recovered record Rs 363billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB has revisited the workings of its investigation officers and set up the mechanism of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) aimed at benefitting from the experiences of two investigation officers and senior supervisory officers as Case officer/Additional Director, Legal Consultant, Forensic Expert, Financial Expert and Director under the supervision of concerned DG NAB. This has increased the quality of workings, besides eliminating the chances of influence on the cases. NAB has also fixed 10 months period for completing the various stages of registering complaints to filing reference, which is proof of NAB’s sincere efforts of taking the cases to logical conclusion.
NAB’s Regional offices are playing vital role in overall performance of NAB. NAB have established Complaint Cells in all its respective Regional offices excluding Complaint Cell in NAB Headquarters, Islamabad in order to address complaints of people related to corruption and corrupt practices on the directions of Justice Javed Iqbal.
NAB has also asked LDA, QDA, KDA, MDA, CDA, SBC, PDA and ICT, etc to play their role in checking the illegal housing societies and saving peoples hard earned money. NAB has also established a forensic laboratory in Islamabad for detecting criminal elements and eliminating corruption with the help of modern facilities. The lab has also helped in enhancing standard of investigations. The elimination of corruption is collective responsibility of the society and all and sundry such as media, civil society and others could play important role in this regard. Chairman NAB is committed in teamwork and strongly believe that all investigation officers and prosecutors should pursue NAB cases in accordance with law on the basis of solid evidence on merit.
NAB officers consider elimination of corruption as their national responsibility. NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB is strictly adhering to its goal of corruption free Pakistan.