Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said here on Tuesday that the entire province was paying the price of negligence of rulers of Sindh.

He regretted that things had come to such a pass that water had even entered the basement of Sindh Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, he said from tomorrow (Wednesday) he and his party colleagues would start visiting different parts of Sindh and tell people about the plight of Sujawal, Umerkot, Badin, Talhar and other towns. He alleged that the funds meant for erecting nullahs were devoured by the rulers, and that caused flooding.

He further said the largest market of Red Chillies at Kunri had already been submerged under water. Sheikh said the Sindh government provided support only to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers and supporters.

He also accused the PPP leaders of devouring funds meant for relief activities in Jhudo.