ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus Tuesday said that so far 8,881 COVID-19 active cases were reported across the country. According to NCOC official, the COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 296,149 with only 300 new cases reported during last 24 hours.

Sharing the data, he said total 6,298 deaths had been reported from the disease with only four during last 24 hours. He said 280,970 patients had been recovered while 1,044 patients admitted across the country in 735 hospitals with COVID facilities.

He added that total 20,882 tests had been conducted in last 24 hours. He added 5,247 tests had been conducted in Sindh, 8,805 tests in Punjab, 3,600 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,706 in Islamabad, 267 in Gilgit Baltistan, 230 in Balochistan and 27 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). He said 129,469 cases were reported from Sindh, 96,832 from Punjab, 36,118 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,649 from Islamabad, 2,903 from Gilgit Baltistan, 12,879 from Balochistan and 2,299 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,403 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,199 from Punjab, 1,250 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175 from Islamabad, 67 from Gilgit Baltistan, 141 from Balochistan and 63 deaths were reported from AJK. He said that 280,970 patients recovered so far across the country making it a significance account. He added there was no patient on vent in AJK, GB and Balochistan while 92 vents occupied out of 1,920 allocated vents for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the test, trace and quarantine (TTQ) team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) is going to visit Balochistan to beef up testing and contact tracing in the province. This was informed during the NCOC meeting held here on Tuesday which discussed disease projections and need assessment and update on TTQ team visit to Balochistan.

The forum was briefed that the team would focus on the issues of low testing and contact tracing of infected persons (IPs).

It was also informed the forum that the TTQ team would hold extensive interactions with all tiers of provincial management involved in coping with COVID-19 pandemic. However, the team would also visit health labs and have extensive interaction with lower contact tracing teams. The NCOC also took stock of update on data of schools being opened in various countries and its impact on the outbreak of the contagion. It was also noted that the data compilation was underway to analyse the impact of disease spread. Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and others attended the meeting.