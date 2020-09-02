Share:

BADIN - Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo said here on Tuesday that most districts of the province had been badly affected by recent heavy rains, and Badin was no exception.

Speaking at a press conference, he added that all five talukas of the district were also facing same conditions.

He said that more than 20 thousand families had been badly affected by rains in district Badin.

Dharejo said there was a dire need for re-modeling of the Phuleli Ghuni, LBOD and other canals and drains of the province, adding that people of Sindh were these days passing through hard times, but the federal government was completely unaware about the situation.

The provincial minister directed the concerned authorities that the rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas of the district be drained out on a war footing, adding that the Sindh government would not leave the affectees alone during these times of crisis and provide them all possible assistance and support.

The provincial minister said that facts and figures of the losses caused by rains and LBOD breaches were being collected.

He assured that he would ask the Sindh chief minister for more funds for the assistance of rain-hit people in the district.

He said that although 269 mm of rainfall had badly affected all five talukas of the district, but Taluka Tando Bago was the worst affected, adding that around four thousand houses had been damaged in all talukas of the district during the recent rains while entire crops of tomatoes, onion, cotton and others had either been completely or partially destroyed.