ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan strongly supports China amid the tension between the nuclear powers.

The FM, who visited China on August 21, said in his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, he was apprised about the Ladakh situation, illegal Indian steps and the measures taken by China in its defence.

“China has a clear viewpoint and has confidence in its armed forces whereas on the other hand, India had false claims,” he said in a statement issued by the foreign ministry here yesterday.

Tensions between China and India have flared up again, with the nuclear-armed countries accusing each other of trying to seize territory across their disputed Himalayan border. This week, India alleged that China had carried out ‘provocative military movements’ in the border area over the weekend. The Chinese foreign ministry rejected the accusations, while China's People's Liberation Army regional command later alleged that India was “seriously violating China's territorial sovereignty” with its operation staged on August 31 and demanded that Indian troops withdraw.

FM Qureshi said India tried to stir a conflict in the area with China but had to flee after leaving behind bodies of its soldiers.

He said India had unleashed state-sponsored terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, committing worst kind of atrocities, tyranny and violence against the innocent people which also exposed its sham claims over religious tolerance. The FM said that the Muharram processions in IIOJK were not allowed and later, the participants were subjected to violence and arrested. Pellet guns were also used against the mourners.

Qureshi urged the international human rights organizations, civil society and especially the international media to raise their collective voices over such grave situation.

The FM said Pakistan had been very effectively raising the issue of human rights’ violations in IIOJK at all global fora. “I have already apprised the whole world of the Indian aggressive designs in very expressive manner,” he added. FM Qureshi said during the coronavirus pandemic the worst kind of atrocities and aggression continued against the innocent people of IIOJK. “The Indian government has completely mishandled the pandemic,” he maintained.

Qureshi thanked the nation, ulema (clerics) and scholars from different schools of thought for showing solidarity and tolerance during Muharramul Haram and foiling the nefarious designs of the mischievous elements.