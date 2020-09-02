Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 18 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 296,590. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,318.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 441 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 129,615 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,921 in Punjab, 36,265 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,666 in Islamabad, 12,899 in Balochistan, 2,302 in Azad Kashmir and 2,922 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,409 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,204 in Punjab, 1,255 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 71 in GB and 63 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,662,508 coronavirus tests and 20,480 in last 24 hours. 281,459 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 584 patients are in critical condition.